Have you visited the Farmers Market lately? There are plenty of certified local organically grown fruits and veggies to choose from, as well as farm fresh eggs, fresh baked breads and baguettes, fresh hummus, honey, award-winning tamales, and much more! The Cypress Farmers Market is open all year long rain or shine.
Come out and support the Cypress Farmers Market this Saturday. Our market is still growing and with the community’s continued support we know it will grow into a thriving success.
Held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the corner of Katella and Lexington in the Cottonwood Church parking lot.
For more information about the Farmers Market, or to inquire about vendor opportunities please contact Enriched Farms at 818-699-6204 or visit www.enrichedfarms.com.
On Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., the Cypress Library is hosting the following event: Watch and discuss 10-20 minute TED Talk videos.
This month’s topic is medical marvels.
In the Cypress Library Program Room. Supported by Friends of Cypress Library. Call the library at 714-826-0350 for more information.
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s next general meeting and luncheon will begin at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 10, at the Grand Event Center in Long Beach. Cost is $30 and reservations are required. For information about the 60-year-old club, whose members hail from all over Orange County, Long Beach and surrounding areas, go to rossmoorwomansclub.com or contact membership@rossmoorwomansclub.com.
On Sunday, October 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Cypress Library is hosting a Tabletop Games event.
We will have a variety of game choices and plenty of space … and some to check out to play at home. Free for adults, teens, and supervised kids (ages 9 and up). Registration not required.
In the Cypress Library Program Room. Sponsored by Friends of Cypress Library. Call the library at 714-826-0350 for more information.