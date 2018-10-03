DON'T MISS

Los Alamitos

School board flooded with protesters

Ted Apodaca -
1
Dozens of speakers shared their stories, fears and admonishments with the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Directors regarding what many said have...

Schools stage Positive Protest

Trekkers honored at La Palma AAUW

Starting college journey early

Suzanne Grodner is ‘Uptown’ in ‘Beautiful’, the Carol King Musical’ at...

Cypress

Cypress fired up about coyotes

Brooklynn Wong -
0
A large and fiery crowd showed up for a community meeting in Cypress on Sept. 5 at the Cypress Community Center that was billed...
Cypress

Readers respond to election letters, editorial policy

admin -
0
Editor’s Note: The following policy was instituted starting in September, as announced in the print edition of the Event-News Enterprise. Readers responded below. Event-News Enterprise...

Ask questions of candidates, yourself before voting

Agreement on governments choosing laws to follow

Police blotter

Kusumoto is right

Los Alamitos

Griffins roll over Barons in league opener

Ted Apodaca -
0
Los Alamitos High’s football team had little trouble in its Sunset League opener as the Griffins rolled to a 69-0 win over Fountain Valley,...

Griffins Strike Oilers

Griffins cross country shows well at DHI

Kennedy falls at hands of Sunny Hills

Griffins Bomb Pilots









Readers respond to election letters, editorial policy

admin -
0
Editor’s Note: The following policy was instituted starting in September, as announced in the print edition of the Event-News Enterprise. Readers responded below. Event-News Enterprise...

City settles on district map, for now

Ted Apodaca -
0
And the winning District Map for the Los Alamitos voting districts goes to … Green! At least for now, the Los Alamitos City council has...

Los Alamitos deciding districts

Ted Apodaca -
0
There are certainly more than a few challenges when it comes to dividing up Los Alamitos into voting districts. The city of Los Alamitos...

