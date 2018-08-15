DON'T MISS
School days are here again as students return to class
Police Log
CSULB visits Boys & Girls Club of Cypress
Beach Tourney Run
The Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach invites the community to the 27th Annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby for kids. The Fishing Derby will take place on Saturday, August 18, at the Seal Beach Municipal Pier. Registration will take place at the pier between 7 and 9 a.m. with the tournament beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at noon. Free refreshments and a pancake breakfast will be provided for all Derby registrants.
This free event is open to all youth 15 years old or younger. Bring your favorite rod and reel, loaners and free bait will also be available. The derby is catch and release and qualifying fish will be weighed once they are reeled in. Various trophies and prizes will be awarded for the largest fish caught.
Bring your family and have some hands-on fun at the 27th Annual Seal Beach Fishing Derby sponsored by the Rotary club of Los Alamitos/Seal Beach. Other co-sponsors include the Lions Club of Seal Beach and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The Friends of the Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library will be holding a special book sale on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will feature children’s books, teen fiction and educator/teacher workbooks and manuals.
All kids and teen paperbacks will be 5 for $1. A Large collection of easy reader, picture books and activity books are also available.
Come early for the best selection. Items go fast.
The Library is located at 12700 Montecito Rd in Seal Beach.
Have you visited the Farmers Market lately? There are plenty of certified local organically grown fruits and veggies to choose from, as well as farm fresh eggs, fresh baked breads and baguettes, fresh hummus, honey, award-winning tamales, and much more! The Cypress Farmers Market is open all year long rain or shine.
Come out and support the Cypress Farmers Market this Saturday. Our market is still growing and with the community’s continued support we know it will grow into a thriving success.
Held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the corner of Katella and Lexington in the Cottonwood Church parking lot.
For more information about the Farmers Market, or to inquire about vendor opportunities please contact Enriched Farms at 818-699-6204 or visit www.enrichedfarms.com.
On Sunday, Aug. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. the Cypress Library is hosting the following event: Visit the Cypress Library and join in on the fun for Tabletop Games.
We will have a variety of game choices and plenty of space … and some to check out to play at home. Free event. For adults, teens, and supervised kids (ages 9 and up).
Registration not required.
In the Cypress Library Program Room. Sponsored by Friends of Cypress Library. Call the library at 714-826-0350 for more information.
